Former Nonpareil sports editor Steve Sigafoose remembered for love of his work, community

Council Bluffs lost a sports great last week. He was not an athlete or a coach — in the traditional sense — but many people who were involved in the sports community for the last few decades probably remember his words, both spoken and written.
Former Daily Nonpareil sports editor Steve Sigafoose died Thursday at the age of 72 following a battle with cancer.
“He was just the best person I’ve ever met,” Sigafoose’s son David said. “Everybody’s going to say their dad is the best guy in the world. But he was my best friend. Just a great man.”
Sigafoose grew up in Maryland, graduating from Frederick Sasscer High School in Prince George’s County in 1966 and the University of Maryland in 1972. David said his father was proud of his time as a sports writer for the college’s Diamondback newspaper, which at the time had a circulation of around 35,000. He worked with Connie Chung while there.
After college, he followed his sweetheart, Ellie, to Kansas, where she attended the University of St. Mary while he worked at the Leavenworth newspaper. The pair and their sons — David and Dennis — later moved to Georgia, where Sigafoose worked at the Rome newspaper before he took the Nonpareil sports editor position in 1986.
Cedar Rapids resident Mike Condon was a sports writer for the Nonpareil from 1985 to 1992 and a news writer until 2000. He said his first encounter with Sigafoose “said it all about him.”
“I was working at my desk, which was near the door to the newsroom, when this guy comes in for a meeting. While waiting to start his meeting, he was swinging an imaginary golf club,” Condon said. “He soon went to his meeting and I went on with my work. A short time later, I was introduced to Steve on the day he was named sports editor.”
Condon said he thought the golf swing was funny at the time, but as he worked with “Sig” over the years, he realized that swing was what “he was all about.”
“Sports were his passion,” Condon said. “From preps in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa, to the junior college program at Iowa Western, and, yes, to the dog races at Bluffs Run, Sig loved them all and approached them with exuberance always. He allowed me the space to grow as a writer and an editor. For that I was forever grateful. RIP Sig.”
Upon his retirement in 2010, Sigafoose wrote and released a fictional sports novel titled “Skip’s Game Plan.” At the time, Sigafoose said his book was predominantly inspired by his career in athletics and a fascination with the dynamics of athletics and academics.
“In a lot of ways, they’re adversaries. Academics might say ‘dumb jocks’ or athletes look upon academics as elitists, up on ivory towers, cocooned from everyone else. But they’re very similar,” Sigafoose said in 2010. “If on Monday morning you have a football game Friday and a test on Friday, the methods of preparation are the same. You can’t cram for the test on Thursday and do well, you can’t practice only on Thursday and do well.”
Sigafoose said he set the novel in high school because of its universality.
“That’s the first time an athlete performs in front of people other than family and friends. First time he or she feels that pressure,” Sigafoose said in 2010. “And everybody went to high school.”
Council Bluffs resident and former Nonpareil city editor Sue Wheeler first worked for the Nonpareil as a sports stringer under Sigafoose in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Sigafoose hired her as a full-time sports writer in 1991, a position she stayed in until 1995.
Wheeler recalled Sigafoose was referred to as “Sig” or “Siggy” by Nonpareil staff members “more than he was called Steve.”
“I am thankful for my time with Steve and Kevin White at the Nonpareil sports desk in the 1990s,” she said. “I think we made a pretty good team.”
She said as sports writers, each staff member found their own “little niche” and Sigafoose’s was covering greyhound racing. Sigafoose was also a contributing writer for the National Greyhound Association.
“No one covered Bluffs Run news, results and features like Steve Sigafoose,” Wheeler said. “He also had a soft spot for sports that didn’t traditionally receive a lot of coverage, like bowling. He loved talking to all of the coaches who would call in their results late at night. And he loved his (University of Maryland) Terps.”
About the greyhounds, David noted Dad took pride in his “Sig Selects” picks of the races.
“He never gambled,” David said with a chuckle. “But he loved to handicap ‘em.”
Wheeler added that Steve Sigafoose was “a family man through and through” and often spoke about his two sons and his wife with a lot of “love.”
“He was so proud of them both! And no matter how busy we were, he always made time to talk to his wife, Ellie, telling her he loved her every time before hanging up the phone,” she said. “I will always remember Steve as a caring man. My heart goes out to his family. Rest easy, Sig.”
Despite his countless hours on the sports beat, Sigafoose always made time for his family.
“He worked crazy hours. And he still found time to come to our sporting events, to coach, to keep score,” David said of he and his brother Dennis’ activities.
Late in life, as he battled cancer, Sigafoose remained upbeat and caring. Dennis died at 33 in 2012.
“Even in the worst times — when my brother died, throughout the last six months — I’d call, and he was always happy to hear from me. I knew he was in terrible pain — and he’d still ask how I’m doing, how are the kids. There aren’t a lot of people like that. That I’ve come across, at least.”
White, the former Nonpareil sports editor, now director of advancement at St. Albert Catholic Schools, began working with Sigafoose after he was hired to cover sports part-time in 1988. White became a full-time sports writer under Sigafoose in 1991.
White said he would be forever grateful to his former boss.
“For many years when the Nonpareil was an afternoon paper, he showed up at 3:30 a.m. every day, ready to put out a great product,” White said. “His greatest strength as a sports editor was allowing his reporters the freedom to spread their wings, while he dutifully did all the thankless, behind-the-scenes work that made us look good.”
Jeff Deluca worked as a sports stringer then sports writer at the Nonpareil from 1997 until 2007.
“Steve was always really dedicated to promoting local sports as best as possible,” Deluca said. He echoed White: “He obviously had what were his favorites. He covered those like a beat reporter and did his editing duties. And he let (the late Ryan Weatherill, a former Nonpareil sports reporter) and I focus on the other stuff.”
David said his father, “genuinely cared about his work and wanted to do a good job.” Both Deluca and David also talked about Steve’s love of covering the Iowa state wrestling tournament.
“That stuck with me — whatever you do in life, try to be good at it,” David said.
White said Sigafoose took great pride in giving his readers a “thorough sports report.”
“As many know, he loved his greyhounds and Bluffs Run, but he also was a great friend to the bowling, wrestling and auto racing communities, among others,” White noted.” … He will be dearly missed.”
Former Nonpareil managing editor Jon Leu worked with Sigafoose for more than 20 years. He referred to an old saying among those who compete in various sports that “those who do well, play the game; those who don’t, write about it.”
He referred to a column Sigafoose wrote in 2005:
“I shall be forever grateful to Coach Pietras for cutting me from the junior varsity basketball squad on the first day of practice my sophomore year. (Honestly, folks, how bad do you have to be to be cut on the first day of JV practice?)
“But the minute Coach cut me he said, ‘Sig, I want you to be the scorekeeper.’”
“Being the scorekeeper, the teller of sports stories, became Steve’s calling. And he answered that calling to the best of his ability,” Leu said. “Steve loved local sports, all of them — some would say he was passionate about them — and he loved sharing information about sports, including dog racing at the local track, to those who read the Nonpareil. Steve did it to the best of his ability. Giving 110 percent was his baseline.”
The name of Sigafoose’s column in the Nonpareil? The Scorekeeper, of course.
Leu recalled that Sigafoose was “a bit old school” in both his dress and his attitude, and was fond of telling fellow newsroom staffers as they moved to a computerized operation that he’d “never seen a typewriter eat a story.”
“He was the first in the newsroom in the morning and generally the last to leave at night. And he did it because he loved every minute of it,” Leu said.
Former Nonpareil publisher Tom Schmitt also recalled Sigafoose’s dedication to his work.
“I’ve never worked with a sports guy who loved his job better than Steve,” Schmitt said. “I think his fans loved him as much as he loved them.”
David said there’s much that he’ll miss about his father. More than anything, it’s the sound of his voice. While battling cancer Sigafoose spent much of the final months of his life in a hospital or rehabilitation facility, with no visitors allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he was always available for a phone call.
“This has been the longest I haven’t talked to him in my life,” David said on Saturday, about 48 hours after his father’s passing. “It’s hard. I hadn’t been able to see him for three weeks because of a surgery. But at least being able to call him three to four times a day. That’s going to be hard, to not be able to hear him.”
The final call came on Thursday. That day, Sigafoose was able to see his wife, as he went from a rehab facility to a doctor’s appointment before returning to the facility. David said he talked to Dad around 5 p.m. that day. He died two hours later.
“I got to tell him I love him one last time,” David said.
Visitation with family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with comments at 6 p.m. at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.