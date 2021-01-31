Former Nonpareil sports editor Steve Sigafoose remembered for love of his work, community

“I was working at my desk, which was near the door to the newsroom, when this guy comes in for a meeting. While waiting to start his meeting, he was swinging an imaginary golf club,” Condon said. “He soon went to his meeting and I went on with my work. A short time later, I was introduced to Steve on the day he was named sports editor.”

Condon said he thought the golf swing was funny at the time, but as he worked with “Sig” over the years, he realized that swing was what “he was all about.”

“Sports were his passion,” Condon said. “From preps in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa, to the junior college program at Iowa Western, and, yes, to the dog races at Bluffs Run, Sig loved them all and approached them with exuberance always. He allowed me the space to grow as a writer and an editor. For that I was forever grateful. RIP Sig.”

Upon his retirement in 2010, Sigafoose wrote and released a fictional sports novel titled “Skip’s Game Plan.” At the time, Sigafoose said his book was predominantly inspired by his career in athletics and a fascination with the dynamics of athletics and academics.