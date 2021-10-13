Addressing climate change means higher electrical bills

Iowans are vulnerable to more frequent and longer power outages because of climate change, according to the 2021 Iowa Climate Statement signed by more than 200 Iowa scientists.

Because of that, Iowans need to be prepared to pay higher electricity bills so power companies can harden infrastructure and bury power lines to protect against high winds, floods and extreme cold, lead scientists said in a news conference Wednesday.

“Each of the increasing number of unprecedented climate extremes, such as the derecho in Iowa, the extreme freeze in Texas and wildfires in the western U.S. revealed new and disturbing challenges,“ said Gene Takle, emeritus professor of agronomy at Iowa State University.

Scientists from 34 Iowa universities and colleges signed the statement to emphasize the consensus on climate change and the pressing need to make changes now.

The statement recommended:

Adding electrical transmission capacity, which supports more rapid development of solar and wind energy — needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Burying more power lines.

Bolstering power poles with more supports or guide wires to reduce chances they will fall in a wind or ice storm.