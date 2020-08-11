Bridge construction worker dies in Harrison County after being struck by loose tire

Homero T. Carrillo, 51, of Des Moines, died on August 5 after being struck by a tire that came off a pickup that was traveling north on Interstate 29 in Harrison County.
Carrillo was working on a southbound bridge in the east lane of the interstate when the tire went north through the median and struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after being struck by the tire.
The east lane of the interstate was closed for the bridge construction.
The accident happened at 2:18 p.m. at the 92 mile marker on Interstate 29.
Mondamin Rescue and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol.
The vehicle that lost the tire, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was being driven by Christopher J. Jubas, 56, of Edwardsville, Kansas. It was towed from the scene.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!