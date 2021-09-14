Buffalo carved out of butter featured at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’s state animal — the buffalo — is being celebrated at the State Fair this year with a 700-pound butter sculpture.

The Hutchinson News reports that a sculptor from Iowa, Sarah Pratt, had to do some research on buffaloes before she designed this year’s butter statue.

Pratt said that if she winds up with any extra butter out of the 700 pounds she has to work with she may add a buffalo calf or some sunflowers.

Pratt, who teaches school by day, lives in West Des Moines with her husband and three children, all of whom help her out with sculpting — from the Kansas State Fair to fairs in Iowa or Illinois.

Pratt said she enjoys all state fairs and each one is a little different. And she said sculpting inside a 36-degree cooler is always a labor of love.