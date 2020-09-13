Capitol Digest: August saw steady gaming revenue and more

AUGUST GAMING REVENUE: Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos pulled in relatively steady revenue in August, but their sports books saw wagering more than double and top $50 million last month.
Monthly reports posted by the state Racing and Gaming Commission indicate Iowa’s riverboats and racetrack casinos took in nearly $239.5 million so far this fiscal year, which began July 1.
Admissions were up slightly last month compared with July, but revenue lagged by about $1.2 million at $119.1 million in August.
On the sports wagering side, Iowans wagered $50.3 million last month, bringing the year-to-date total to nearly $73.2 million.
Overall, Iowans have used online apps to place $52.7 million in bets compared with $20.4 million in bets placed in person in the six casinos that don’t offer internet wagering.
Overall, the state collected $41.2 million in gambling taxes for the two months at the casinos and $354,234 in state tax on sports wagering, according to commission reports.
DISASTER DESIGNATION EXTENDED: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she has extended a disaster proclamation for counties affected by the Aug. 10 derecho.
The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather in 27 counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.
In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state.
DRY AUGUST: State officials say last month was the third-driest August in 148 years of statewide records despite the derecho.
According to the latest Water Summary Update, which did not include this week’s rain, significant statewide dryness throughout August caused an expansion of drought conditions with nearly the entire state rated in some form of dryness or drought.
The last U.S. Drought Monitor depiction for August showed that 99 percent of Iowa was in the abnormally dry to extreme drought category — which was the largest expanse since Aug. 27, 2013.
“For the summer, the state was short on rainfall by nearly 5 inches, which means that Iowa has a significant deficit of moisture to make up for this fall,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Precipitation deficits of 2 to 4 inches were reported across much of Iowa during August, officials said.
“Widespread rainfall this week should help to improve conditions in September,” Hall said. “The current Drought Monitor shows some limited improvement, but the rain that fell after Tuesday morning will be reflected in next week’s drought monitor.”
For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
