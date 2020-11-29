COVID doubles down on challenges for rural towns

“A lot of small businesses struggled to move product when this started, but they are learning how to adapt,” Seabert says. “Some have made use of Shop Iowa (www.shopiowa.com), a web site that helps a business be part of an online marketplace.”

Another change has come in the volunteer labor force. Seabert says many volunteers are retired and at the age where they are in the at-risk category for COVID-19. She says programs such as AmeriCorps are helping to fill in where volunteers are needed.

Menner says the pandemic has highlighted potential breaks in the supply chain.

“I’ve talked to some farmers who are worried they won’t get equipment they ordered months ago,” he says.

Menner says while small towns are holding on, it is more difficult for them than it is for a larger city.

“Big cities have a great margin for error when it comes to recovering,” he says. “If a small town is on the edge, it’s going to be more difficult.”

Valline says his community has worked to make sure it is handling businesses during the pandemic. He says local schools “have done a fantastic job” in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.