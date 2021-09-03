 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in Des Moines triple shooting that killed 1
0 comments

Arrest made in Des Moines triple shooting that killed 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency light
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

DES MOINES (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in a triple shooting in Des Moines earlier this week that killed one and injured two others.

Danil James Deng, 17, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out the Monday night shooting that killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II of Des Moines, police said in a news release. The shooting left two other men, ages 32 and 27, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said Deng has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a weapons count.

Upon Deng’s arrest, police said, officers found a handgun in his possession believed to be the gun used in the shootings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert