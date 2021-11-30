Big backlog in testing rape kits over, Iowa Attorney General says

Due to grant protocols that excluded many evidence kits from testing, a total of 1,606 kits collected before April 28, 2015, were submitted for DNA testing. That resulted in the development of 852 DNA profiles being entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS for short. Those submissions produced matches for more than 290 profiles with 26 of them belonging to people previously convicted of sex crimes, Miller said.

From there, officials referred cases identified by the project to local law enforcement and prosecutors for follow-up investigation and contact with victims. Miller noted that many of these sexual assault incidents took place 10 or more years ago and a large number of the victims chose not to reengage with law enforcement.

Bayens said ongoing improvements tied to the project have enabled “remarkable” progress in clearing the backlog of the number of kits submitted to the Division of Criminal Investigation’s laboratory for analysis. Law enforcement sexual assault kit submissions for lab processing has increased by 87% on average over the previous five years, he said.