City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

The City of LeClaire is still working to recover $102,000 from scammers who posed as three vendors the city works with.

In total, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to three fraudulent accounts through “cleverly disguised and modified emails that resembled legitimate emails from legitimate vendors,” interim City Administrator Ed Choate wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times.

The scam occurred over a four month period from November 2020 to February of this year.

LeClaire has recovered about $120,618, Choate said, by freezing the accounts. Choate said the city is continuing to work with the FBI, the city’s bank, and its insurance carrier to recover and/or reach a settlement for the remaining about $102,000.

In two of the three situations, Choate said, the city discovered the cyber attack because the actual vendors contacted the city to alert officials that they hadn’t received payment. In the third case, the city clerk discovered the fraud and contacted the vendor.

The cyber attack is similar to one that happened in Rock Island County, in which a scammer pretending to be a legitimate contractor asked county officials to wire money, amounting to $115,000, to a new bank account.