Dow City woman faces first-degree murder charge

DENISON — Beth Ann Guzman, 44, of Dow City, is being held on the charge 1st degree murder, a Class A felony, after a fatal confrontation with her live-in boyfriend on Sunday.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, they received an anonymous call from a concerned citizen about the welfare of a friend.

When deputies arrived at 504 E. Fulton in Dow City, they discovered a man, later identified as Jeremy Dave Frank, 46, who was unresponsive and bleeding. The Dow City Ambulance and EMS were notified, and the man was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was pronounced deceased.

Frank died of a single gunshot wound and an autopsy is pending at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny.

The investigation is being conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Crawford County Attorney’s Office, and is being assisted by the Denison Police Department, Dow City EMS, and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.