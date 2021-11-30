 Skip to main content
Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced
Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced

WEST DES MOINES (AP) — A driver accused of being drunk when he crashed into and seriously injured a West Des Moines police officer last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Jon Schwartz, 62, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of causing serious injury by vehicle in November 2020.

Investigators said Schwartz was drunk, speeding and watching a movie when he plowed into Officer Jon Kaufman, who was standing next to a vehicle he had stopped along Interstate 35.

A report by the Iowa State Patrol says Schwartz admitted to investigators that he had set the cruise control and was relying too much on vehicle lane assist technology when the crash occurred.

Kaufman is suing Schwartz and the licensed operator of an Osceola casino where Schwartz had been drinking before the crash. Trial in the lawsuit has been set for 2023.

