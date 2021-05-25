Ex-South Sioux City coach pleads not guilty to sex assault

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former northeastern Nebraska coach has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was a student at his school.

Nathan Rogers, 25, filed a written plea on Monday to charges of first-degree sexual assault and child abuse, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Rogers was an assistant football and basketball coach at South Sioux City High School when he was first arrested in March on charges accusing him of raping the girl at his home in December. The girl told investigators she had gone to Rogers’ home at his suggestion to pick up a vaping pen. Once inside, she said, he pinned her to a couch and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

Police have said Rogers told investigators he had consensual sex with the girl, who was too young under Iowa law at the time to consent.

Rogers was out on $100,000 cash bond on those charges when police found evidence on his’ phone of another 15-year-old victim, leading to Rogers’ second arrest. Police say Rogers carried on a sexual relationship with that girl, who was also a student at the school, from 2019 until earlier this year.

Rogers remained behind bars Tuesday on a $1 million bond in that case.