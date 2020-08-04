Funeral home shooter assigned a public defender

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster has a public defender and two new court dates.
Police claim Laster admitted shooting Jeramie Shorter, 26, outside a Davenport funeral home while Shorter was attending the funeral of his 8-year-old son.
Laster, 24, is represented by attorney Derek G. Jones. He made his first appearance for Laster Sunday and filed a motion for bond review Monday. The bond review will take place at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Laster is slated for an arraignment hearing Aug. 27.
Laster is being held in Scott County Jail on a $300,000 bond after admitting to shooting Shorter about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home.
Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport.
Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Services were scheduled at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.
Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s parents, according to his obituary.
Court documents say Davenport police responded to the shooting at the funeral home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, where Laster “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation” shot Shorter in a parking lot/garage area.
Laster fled in a 2004 Infiniti G35 without plates.
A Davenport police officer tried to stop his car near Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, but Laster sped away.
Police found him again in the 800 block of West 15th Street. Laster ran through several yards before being taken into custody in the 800 block of West 16th Street.
He threw a bag with a gun over a fence during the foot chase, police said.
Laster is prohibited from having a gun because of felony convictions from 2018.
First-degree murder, a Class A felony in Iowa, punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole.
