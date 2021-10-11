 Skip to main content
Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby's death
Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby's death

DES MOINES (AP) — An Iowa woman faces criminal charges after a baby girl who had been in her care died and was found to have illicit drugs in her system.

Des Moines police arrested Nicole Ghee, 40, on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession in the April death of a 2-month-old girl, television station KCCI reported.

Investigators said an autopsy showed the baby had methamphetamine in her system. Ghee is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 20.

