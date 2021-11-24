Iowa DCI identifies man killed by officers near Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after police officers fatally shot a man near the south-central Iowa town of Centerville.

The shooting happened Sunday after officers received a call about a domestic assault outside of town. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday that two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy “were engaged in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one person killed."

The DCI identified the man killed as 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville. No further information about the shooting was released. The officers involved were placed on administrative pending the investigation. No officers were injured.