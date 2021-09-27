Iowa Supreme Court names new court administrator

DES MOINES — Members of the Iowa Supreme Court have named Robert Gast to serve as the state court administrator for the Iowa Judicial Branch.

A Fort Dodge native, Gast brings 15 years of court administration experience to the job, which is responsible for the day-to-day management of Iowa's state court system.

Gast currently is the district court administrator for Iowa’s 4th Judicial District in southwest Iowa.

"I have seen the quality work Bob has done in the 4th District, and I am confident he will do an excellent job in his new role,” Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said in a statement.

"He knows the ins and outs of Iowa’s court system, from finance to personnel, to scheduling judges,” Christensen added. “His hands-on experience in the district courts will be invaluable as we continue to bring unique and successful services to the people of Iowa."

Gast will begin his duties Oct. 11 with an annual salary of about $140,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am very excited to serve the citizens of Iowa in this role,” Gast said in a statement. “The quality employees and judicial officers of the Iowa Judicial Branch make this job the pinnacle of public service.”