Iowa Supreme Court names new court administrator

DES MOINES — Members of the Iowa Supreme Court have named Robert Gast to serve as the state court administrator for the Iowa Judicial Branch.
A Fort Dodge native, Gast brings 15 years of court administration experience to the job, which is responsible for the day-to-day management of Iowa's state court system.
Gast currently is the district court administrator for Iowa’s 4th Judicial District in southwest Iowa.
"I have seen the quality work Bob has done in the 4th District, and I am confident he will do an excellent job in his new role,” Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said in a statement.
"He knows the ins and outs of Iowa’s court system, from finance to personnel, to scheduling judges,” Christensen added. “His hands-on experience in the district courts will be invaluable as we continue to bring unique and successful services to the people of Iowa."
Gast will begin his duties Oct. 11 with an annual salary of about $140,000.
“I am very excited to serve the citizens of Iowa in this role,” Gast said in a statement. “The quality employees and judicial officers of the Iowa Judicial Branch make this job the pinnacle of public service.”
Gast succeeds Todd Nuccio in the post.
Nuccio was appointed in 2017 after working 30 years in court administration in North Carolina. He resigned in April to return to North Carolina. Nuccio succeeded David Boyd, who retired in 2017 after 40 years with the Iowa Judicial Branch.
The state court administrator is the principal administrative officer of the Iowa Judicial Branch, who is responsible for the day-to-day management of the state court system, which employs about 1,700 people and has an operating budget of $189.6 million.
The state court administrator also serves as executive secretary to the Iowa Commission on Judicial Qualifications and the State Judicial Nominating Commission and is the administrator of the Iowa Judicial Retirement System.
Gast previously served as the 4th Judicial District’s deputy director before becoming the deputy court administrator in Nebraska’s 4th Judicial District, a district that includes Douglas County, the largest county in Nebraska.
He graduated from Stuart-Menlo High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science while in Germany from the University of Maryland, University College (now known as University of Maryland Global Campus).
He served in the U.S. Army from 1992-97, including an assignment to the 1st Personnel Command in Schwetzingen, Germany.