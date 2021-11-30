Iowa teen charged in parents' killings pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A teenage boy charged with first-degree murder in the October slashing deaths of his parents in Cedar Rapids had pleaded not guilty.

Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, entered the pleas in court documents filed Monday, The Gazette reported.

Orton was charged after police called to his home around 2 a.m. Oct. 14 f ound him outside the home covered in blood. Police said he told officers he had killed his mother and father, and the officers found the bodies of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade inside.

The teen reportedly told officers he used a knife to stab them both, but later used an ax on his mother when it appeared she had survived the initial attack. The teen reportedly told police he killed his parents to “take charge of his life,” according to a criminal complaint.

He has been charged as an adult. A trial date was not set Monday.