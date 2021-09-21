 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery
0 comments

Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
court graphic.jpg

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday gave an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin last year.

Tyrell Gaston was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery, The Gazette reported. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.

Prosecutors have said Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin, Andrew Gaston, to meet a 17-year-old to buy marijuana. Police said the cousins and another person ambushed 17-year-old Kyler Carson in a plot to rob him, but Carson pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston.

Carson, now 19, faces trial on Dec. 7 for voluntary manslaughter and other charges.

Gaston completed a program at an adolescent residential treatment facility in Dubuque, went back to high school and graduated and got a job to provide for his 3-month-old daughter, his lawyer said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert