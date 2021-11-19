 Skip to main content
Iowa unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9%
Iowa unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9%

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in October to 3.9%, a state agency announced Friday.

The rate declined from 4% in September and was down from 4.2% a year ago, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The lower rate came as the number of Iowa residents with jobs increased by 1,600 to nearly 1.6 million. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force was 66.8%.

Iowa's unemployment rate was ranked 18th lowest, tied with two other states.

The national unemployment rate for October was 4.6%.

