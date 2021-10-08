 Skip to main content
Man found guilty of murder in Marshalltown killing last year
Man found guilty of murder in Marshalltown killing last year

MARSHALLTOWN (AP) — A jury has convicted a man first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of another man last year in Marshalltown.

Mustafa Muhammad, 31, of Marshalltown, was convicted Wednesday of the murder count, as well as a count of reckless use of a firearm, for the March 2020 death of 27-year-old Blake Thomas.

Police said a 37-year-old woman also suffered a minor injury in the shooting.

Muhammad has claimed the shooting was in self-defense. He faces a mandatory life term in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

