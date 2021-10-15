Man sentenced to life for fatal shooting in drug dispute

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced Friday to life in federal prison for the shooting death of a man during a robbery stemming from a drug dispute.

Matthew Barrett Robbins, 49, was sentenced for the May 2014 death of James Booher at a farmhouse near Ely.

Robbins was convicted in May of robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce and using a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder.

Evidence at the trial showed Robbins was a methamphetamine user who became upset with the quality of the drugs he was receiving. Robbins, Danielle Busch and William Leo Yancey lured Booher to the farmhouse to rob him.

Prosecutors said during the robbery, Robbins' firearm went off, killing Booher. Robbins then dismembered the body, burned it in a fire pit and threw the ashes into the Cedar River, prosecutors said.

Busch and Yancey were sentenced in September. Busch was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Yancey was sentenced to about 33 years in prison, which he will begin serving after he finishes a nearly 15-year sentence for conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine.