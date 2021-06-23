 Skip to main content
Man's body found in Missouri River in western Iowa
Man's body found in Missouri River in western Iowa

Crime graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A fisherman found a man’s body in the Missouri River near Onawa, Iowa.

The Monona County Sheriff’s office said the body was found near the Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area just north of the Iowa Highway 175 bridge around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said it appeared that the man had been in the river for some time.

Officials are working to identify the man and an autopsy is planned.

