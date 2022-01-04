 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies

  • Updated
  • 0
Around Iowa

Daily Nonpareil graphic

DAVENPORT (AP) — Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man on Christmas Eve in downtown Davenport have been upgraded after the man who was beaten later died.

Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now charged with second-degree murder after 47-year-old Terrance Woodard died from his injuries on Sunday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Peck had been previously been charged with willful injury and interference with official acts in the case.

Officers were called the afternoon of Dec. 24 to an address in downtown Davenport for a report of an assault, police said. Arriving officers and medics found Woodard beaten and suffering from critical injuries.

Woodard was first taken to a Davenport hospital, then transferred to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday. Investigators have said Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times, including after Woodard already was on the ground.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert