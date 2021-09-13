Police investigating death of woman in Des Moines home

DES MOINES (AP) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed at a Des Moines home.
Someone called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to report a disturbance at the home and expressed concerns about a woman at the residence, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the body of Amber Burton, 42, of Des Moines, and said she had been killed.
Police did not say how Burton died.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but police did not immediately report any arrests in the case.
Burton's death marked Des Moines’ seventh homicide this year.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.