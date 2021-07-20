 Skip to main content
Police say Iowa teen girl found dead in car had been shot
Police say Iowa teen girl found dead in car had been shot

Emergency Light
CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A 15-year-old girl found dead early Tuesday behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed in Cedar Rapids appears to have been shot, police there said.

Cedar Rapids police found the car crashed just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle, television station KCRG reported. Police said it appeared the girl had suffered a gunshot wound, but officials were awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm a cause of death.

Police have not released the teen’s name and said they had no suspects.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash or the girl’s death to contact CrimeStoppers.

