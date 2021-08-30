Police say man shot to death in Cedar Rapids over weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man was fatally shot in Cedar Rapids over the weekend, and detectives were gathering evidence in search of a suspect, police there said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Monday. Officers called to the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW found Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin, 40, with gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed he was in a parking lot with friends when a vehicle pulled up and gunfire was heard. Police believe the victim was the target of the shooting.