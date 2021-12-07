Police: Suspect killed, officer injured when both bit by car

DES MOINES (AP) — A suspect died and an officer chasing him across a Des Moines street was injured when both were hit by a car, police said.

The incident began Monday night when the officer spotted a van driving in reverse on a city street, then pull into a parking lot, police said in a news release. Police said the officer stopped and questioned the van’s driver, who reportedly gave a false name and then fled on foot. The officer gave chase, and a struggle between two men occurred, investigators believe.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Police said investigators believe that as the two struggled, the 31-year-old suspect ran into SE 14th Street, followed by the officer, and both men were hit by a vehicle. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the suspect died. The 48-year-old officer remained hospitalized Tuesday. Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed or the officer.