Prosecutor: Woodbury County deputy justified in shooting

SERGEANT BLUFF (AP) — A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy reasonably believed that his life was in danger when he shot and killed a Sergeant Bluff man in January, a county attorney said Wednesday.

Deputy Eric Fay shot Michael Meredith, 35, after Meredith hit him with a tire iron during a confrontation at a Sergeant Bluff mobile home park, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said.

Fay, along with deputy Devin Groenhagen and Sergeant Bluff police officer Jereme Muller went to the scene after receiving a report of a possible burglary in progress.

Video of the shooting shows Meredith striking Fay with the tire iron and Fey responding with two shots, one of which fatally wounded Meredith, the Sioux City Journal reported.

“It was not until Deputy Fay felt that his life was in danger that he discharged his firearm. It was reasonable under the circumstances known to Deputy Fay for him to fear for his safety,” Jennings said as he released his review of an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigation.

Fay remains on administrative leave while dealing with impact of the shooting, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said.

Groenhagen, a sheriff’s deputy since 2016, has returned to active duty.

An internal investigation determined the deputies did not violate any department policies, Sheehan said.