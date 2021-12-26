 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Review: 2 troopers justified in death of man in Iowa Falls

  • 0
Around Iowa

Daily Nonpareil graphic

IOWA FALLS (AP) — Two Iowa State Patrol troopers were justified in an Iowa Falls shooting that left one man dead, according to a review of the death released Wednesday by the Iowa attorney general’s office.

The review by Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown found that troopers Corey Smock and Jeremy Schaffer “were entirely legally justified” in their actions that ended in the death of Jared Risius, 35, on the morning of Dec. 8 in Iowa Falls.

The shooting happened after Iowa Falls officers attempted to help a woman who reported a man was trying to stop her vehicle. Officers saw the man, later identified as Risius, strike the woman’s sport utility vehicle with his car, and after the vehicles stopped they ordered Risius out of his vehicle. Officers said they believed he was armed and potentially dangerous to people nearby.

After police said Risius refused their orders, several troopers responded and also ordered Risius to leave his vehicle empty-handed. Concerned he might try to leave in the SUV, Smock fired a shot later found to have hit Risius in the right arm.

People are also reading…

Later, when Risius appeared to be preparing to begin driving, Schaffer fired a shot that hit him in the head, killing him instantly.

Risius,of Eldora, was found to have a loaded, sawed-off shotgun.

The attorney general’s office says it considers the investigation closed.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert