Review backs Iowa officer in shooting that paralyzed man

Alvarez-Victoriano was charged in April with misdemeanors for allegedly threatening deputies during the encounter, and Williams said Friday that he intends to pursue those charges. Investigators haven't arrested him since his July 10 release from the hospital because of the care his paralysis would require.

Alvarez-Victoriano filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the shooting amounted to excessive force and that the Waterloo Police Department has long had “deficient policies and practices” surrounding the use of force. The lawsuit noted that few details of the incident had been released to the public even months after it occurred.

The incident began when a citizen called 911 to report a man walking with a long gun toward downtown Waterloo. Dodd was the first to arrive on the scene and saw Alvarez-Victoriano and the weapon sitting on a nearby cement wall, the report said.

Alvarez-Victoriano picked up the weapon and started walking toward Dodd, who went to the rear of his vehicle to take cover. Dodd could not understand what Alvarez-Victoriano, who speaks Spanish, was saying and yelled at him to put the gun down, the report said.