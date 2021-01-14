Southern District of Iowa names acting U.S. attorney

Richard D. Westphal has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

Westphal replaces Marc Krickbaum, who resigned last week. Westphal will serve until Nov. 16 or until the new presidential administration selects a nominee, if prior to Nov. 16, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Westphal was born and raised in Davenport and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and in 1990 with a law degree. Westphal was admitted into the State of Iowa bar in June of 1990, the release said.

Westphal worked in private practice from 1990 to 1993 at Reynolds and Kenline in Dubuque and from 1993 to 1996 served as an assistant county attorney in Johnson County and Muscatine County.

In April 1996, he was designated as a special assistant U.S. attorney in both the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa, specializing in methamphetamine prosecutions. From June 1997 to the present, Mr. Westphal has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Iowa.

While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office he has been branch chief of the davenport branch office, criminal chief first assistant U.S. attorney.

