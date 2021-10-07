 Skip to main content
Teen to be tried as adult in Sioux City killing
SIOUX CITY (AP) — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City in May.

Dwight Evans, 17, will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year and faces trial Nov. 2.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson said in his ruling Tuesday that Evans’ extensive criminal record shows that juvenile court has failed to rehabilitate him.

“The court further finds that a waiver of the court’s jurisdiction over the child may be in the best interest of the child, but not in the best interest of the community,” Poulson said in the ruling.

Prosecutors have said Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

