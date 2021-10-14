Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy

AMES (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April, Ames police said Thursday.

Trevin D. Nicholson, 25, of Centennial, Colorado, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, Colorado, and is awaiting extradition to Iowa, police said in release.

Danielle M. Obrecht, 26, of Ames was charged with child endangerment causing death and is being held in the Story County Jail.

Court documents say Obrecht is the child's mother and Nicholson was her boyfriend, The Ames Tribune reported. Ames police responded to a call of child having difficulty breathing on April 24. He was flown to a Des Moines hospital but died the next day.