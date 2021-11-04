 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two teens charged as adults in death of Iowa teacher
0 comments

Two teens charged as adults in death of Iowa teacher

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
court graphic.jpg

FAIRFIELD (AP) — Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher, was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, The Ottumwa Courier reported.

Two students at Fairfield High School, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide.

Authorities have not said how Graber died or released other information about the case.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert