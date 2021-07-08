Victims identified in murder-suicide that took place in Algona

The three individuals who were discovered dead in an Algona home on Monday have been identified.

The Algona Police Department responded to a call received on July 5 at 7:51 p.m. advising about a homicide in the 400 block of South Harlan Street.

The individuals have since been identified as Logan Phelon, age 6, Seth Phelon, age 3, and Christopher Phelon, age 32.

Following investigation and autopsies conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined that all three died from gunshot wounds. The manners of death for Logan and Seth was considered murder. Christopher’s manner of death was considered suicide.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety shared the new information in a release on Wednesday evening.

The Algona Police were assisted by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, the Iowa State Patrol, Algona EMS, the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.