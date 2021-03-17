 Skip to main content
Woman pleads not guilty to murder in death of boyfriend
DOW CITY — A Crawford County woman has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City, pleaded not guilty Friday to a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death last month of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies have said they found Frank unresponsive and bleeding after being called Feb. 21 to the home he and Guzman shared in Dow City in western Iowa. Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

According to court records, Guzman told investigators she and Frank had argued and that she shot Frank in a bedroom as he tried to leave. Guzman later told investigators where she hid the gun and shell casings after the shooting and that she had altered the crime scene in an attempt to cover up the shooting, police said in court documents.

Dow City murder

Guzman

 Courtesy Crawford County Sheriff
