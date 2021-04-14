Deadline extended for Governor's Volunteer Awards

The deadline for nominations for 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards has been extended to Friday, April 16, according to a press release from Volunteer Iowa.
The Governor’s Volunteer Award program provides an easy way to honor the dedicated people who volunteer their time and talent to help an agency or organization deliver on its mission.
Nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities may nominate an individual volunteer or group of volunteers who directly assisted the organization with a project, event or activity.
A $15 handling fee per award helps cover the cost of printing certificates, invitations and ceremony materials, as well as memento photos, pins and postage. Awards are presented during regional recognition events held each summer.
Recommendations for awards must be submitted by someone representing the organization that received the service of the volunteer(s), the press release stated. All information must be submitted through and approved by Volunteer Iowa.
Nominations may be submitted in three categories:
• Individual (one person providing outstanding service)
• Group (two or more individuals who volunteer together as a team)
• Length of Service (volunteers who have served the organization multiple years; awards available only in increments of five years)
Recipients are not required to live in Iowa, but their service must have benefited an Iowa organization and/or the people it serves. People previously honored with an Individual Award should not receive another but may be selected once every five years for a Length of Service Award.
All organizations should submit information and the handling fee directly through Volunteer Iowa. Organizations will be able to submit the handling fee online. Nomination form can be found at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ia/icvs_award.
State agencies will submit nominations through the same online form. Invoicing will be handled separately.
Staff of state government agencies must submit nominations through their agency’s coordinator. A contact list is available at https://volunteeriowa.org/organizations/icvs-programs/governors-volunteer-awards/award-coordinators.
Completing their form will require the following information:
• Full name and home mailing address of the recipient (include a specific contact person for group awards)
• Phone number
• Email address (optional)
• Brief description of why the individual or group was selected for an award (about 500 characters)
• Contact information for the person submitted the information
If you have any questions, please contact Rebecca Gernes at Rebecca.gernes@iowaeda.com, 515-348-6226 or 1-800-308-5987.