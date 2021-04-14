Deadline extended for Governor's Volunteer Awards

The deadline for nominations for 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards has been extended to Friday, April 16, according to a press release from Volunteer Iowa.

The Governor’s Volunteer Award program provides an easy way to honor the dedicated people who volunteer their time and talent to help an agency or organization deliver on its mission.

Nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities may nominate an individual volunteer or group of volunteers who directly assisted the organization with a project, event or activity.

A $15 handling fee per award helps cover the cost of printing certificates, invitations and ceremony materials, as well as memento photos, pins and postage. Awards are presented during regional recognition events held each summer.

Recommendations for awards must be submitted by someone representing the organization that received the service of the volunteer(s), the press release stated. All information must be submitted through and approved by Volunteer Iowa.

Nominations may be submitted in three categories:

• Individual (one person providing outstanding service)

• Group (two or more individuals who volunteer together as a team)