Deere & Co. union workers vote down contract offer

Union workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night.

According to a release from Deere & Co., the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America informed Deere & Co. that "its production and maintenance employees have voted to reject the tentative collective bargaining agreements that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States."

Deere and UAW had reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract on Oct. 1.

For ratification, the agreement required 51% approval.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Facilities impacted by the contract are Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works in Iowa, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline are subject to the agreement.