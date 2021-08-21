Deere & Company third-quarter results show growth compared to 2020

Deere & Company reported its third-quarter fiscal financial results for 2021 on Friday, Aug. 20.
Stock of the Moline-based construction, forestry, and agriculture equipment manufacturer rose to $5.32 per share, resulting in $1.667 billion in net income, at the end of the quarter on Aug. 1.
Net income increased by 106% this year, from $811 million net income in the 2020 third quarter. Net income for the year-to-date 2021 fiscal year was $4.680 billion, which is an increase of $2.687 billion since this same period last year, reflecting improving market conditions.
Delays in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the supply chains of manufacturers across the world. Deere’s equipment-division operating margin of 19% proves their mitigation strategies are effective.
“Our strong results, driven by essentially all product categories, are a testament to the exceptional efforts of our employees and dealers to keep our factories running and customers served while enduring significant supply-chain pressures,” said John May, chairman and CEO, in a release.
Deere saw a 29% increase in worldwide net sales and revenues from 2020’s third quarter, reaching $11.527 billion this year’s third quarter. Over the last nine months, sales and revenues rose by 27% to $32.697 billion.
Sales of equipment operations totaled $10.413 billion for the quarter, contributing to the $29.461 billion sales over the past nine months. Sales increased in both categories from this time last year with $7.859 billion and $22.612 billion, respectively.
Production and precision agriculture sales, small agriculture and turf sales, and construction and forestry sales increased during the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Construction and forestry saw the latest percent change when compared to the 2020 third quarter, with 126% change in operating profit.
Deere’s predicted industry annual outlook for 2021 looks positive, with predicted benefits from improvement on operating-lease residual values, lower provision for credit losses, favorable financing spread, and income earned on a higher average portfolio. Net income is predicted to be between $5.7 to $5.9 billion.
“Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals,” May said.