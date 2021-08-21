Deere & Company third-quarter results show growth compared to 2020

Deere & Company reported its third-quarter fiscal financial results for 2021 on Friday, Aug. 20.

Stock of the Moline-based construction, forestry, and agriculture equipment manufacturer rose to $5.32 per share, resulting in $1.667 billion in net income, at the end of the quarter on Aug. 1.

Net income increased by 106% this year, from $811 million net income in the 2020 third quarter. Net income for the year-to-date 2021 fiscal year was $4.680 billion, which is an increase of $2.687 billion since this same period last year, reflecting improving market conditions.

Delays in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the supply chains of manufacturers across the world. Deere’s equipment-division operating margin of 19% proves their mitigation strategies are effective.

“Our strong results, driven by essentially all product categories, are a testament to the exceptional efforts of our employees and dealers to keep our factories running and customers served while enduring significant supply-chain pressures,” said John May, chairman and CEO, in a release.