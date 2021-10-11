Deere worker: Wage increases, decreasing retirement among the issues with contract

Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.

The contract offered incremental wage increases over six years, equal to about a $1.20 raise in hourly pay at the end of the six year contract, the employee said. Given the company's record profits, that raise wasn't enough.

Retirement plans were cut back for new employees, the employee said.

Those hired before 1997 have a full pension and health care plan when they retire, according to the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier. Those who joined the company after 1997 have a smaller pension and a 401K, but no health care. Under the contract voted down Sunday, those hired on or after Nov. 1 would only have a 401K.

"Right now they're trying to get us to basically cut the throat of the next generation coming in behind us, where they won't even have the retirement which we have," the employee said. "And we're not happy with what we've got."

Union workers under United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America at Deere & Co. make up about 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States.