Good Shepherd responds to citation in federal complaint against Iowa OHSA over COVID-19 protections

MASON CITY -- Friday morning, the ACLU announced that eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint against Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration because of OSHA's alleged negligence in protecting Iowa workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by not doing on-site investigations when needed.
One of the organizations cited in the complaint against OSHA is the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
According to a release from ACLU Iowa, a complaint was filed on July 3 with Iowa OSHA which alleged that an employee was working even after they had tested positive for COVID-19.
"While the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals conducted an investigation at Good Shepherd in late June, an on-site inspection by Iowa OSHA in July would have been important because OSHA focuses on worker safety, rather than simply resident safety, though of course the two are linked," the release said.
In a response statement, Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said that he takes such complaints seriously and that Good Shepherd has worked with state agencies throughout the course of the pandemic to ensure best practices:
"At Good Shepherd, we care deeply about our residents and staff. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked in collaboration with our state and federal agencies, including the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health to ensure we were following the guidelines and best practices to keep them safe. We completed numerous infection control surveys and implemented every recommended safety measure. We look forward to the chance to also work with OSHA to investigate these allegations. We are confident they will find that we have the best interests of our staff and residents at heart."
Stockberger then said, via phone, that his organization was unaware of the complaint against OSHA and that Good Shepherd has passed six infection control surveys. As for COVID-positive staff working, Stockberger made it clear that can only happen in a controlled environment if the staff is caring for someone who has also tested positive for the virus and that this is something the Iowa Department of Public Health is aware of.
"This is not something we pioneered and we’re certainly not the only people to have ever done that," Stockberger said.
"We’re dealing with an unprecedented virus that does not discriminate," he went on to say. "Long-term care outbreaks have correlated almost exactly with area outbreaks...There’s no magic we have that stops it at our doors."
In July, the Iowa Department of Public Health was monitoring 17 facilities for possible COVID-19 outbreaks. Good Shepherd had the second highest number of positive cases (58) at the time behind just the Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County, which had 79. (The Granger Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County had the third-most cases with 57.) Stockberger pointed out though that Good Shepherd is "atypically sized," with over 300 staffers alone, and that raw count isn't as accurate to use as proportion is.
Other facilities listed in the complaint include: JBS/Swift Pork Processing Plant in Marshalltown, Agri Star Processing Plant in Postville, Tyson Foods Pork in Perry, Community Choice Credit Union in Johnston, Prairie Farms Dairy in Dubuque, Ryan Companies in Bondurant and Care Initiatives in Odebolt.
