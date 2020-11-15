Good Shepherd responds to citation in federal complaint against Iowa OHSA over COVID-19 protections

MASON CITY -- Friday morning, the ACLU announced that eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint against Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration because of OSHA's alleged negligence in protecting Iowa workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by not doing on-site investigations when needed.

One of the organizations cited in the complaint against OSHA is the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

According to a release from ACLU Iowa, a complaint was filed on July 3 with Iowa OSHA which alleged that an employee was working even after they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"While the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals conducted an investigation at Good Shepherd in late June, an on-site inspection by Iowa OSHA in July would have been important because OSHA focuses on worker safety, rather than simply resident safety, though of course the two are linked," the release said.

In a response statement, Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said that he takes such complaints seriously and that Good Shepherd has worked with state agencies throughout the course of the pandemic to ensure best practices: