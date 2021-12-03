$110M coming to Iowa for water, wastewater work

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration will be “very strategic” in developing a plan to spend the $110 million of federal funds allocated for water and wastewater that was included in the bipartisan infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last month.

No plans have been announced for the money, with administration officials saying they’re reviewing the criteria outlined for the allocation.

“We want to make sure that we’re using it correctly,” Reynolds said.

In November before the funding was announced, Reynolds told reporters she was concerned about the level of federal spending.

“At some point the amount of money that is coming out of Washington, D.C., is unconscionable,” said Reynolds, who previously turned down about $95 million in pandemic relief funds she said the state did not need.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Friday afternoon it is waiting for further guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency on how the funding can be used.

However, it estimates that $46.4 million will be used to remove lead from drinking water.