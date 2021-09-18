AG Miller to seek another term

DES MOINES — Democrat Tom Miller, already the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history, is hoping to add another four years to his record run in 2022.

Miller, 77, a Dubuque native who is serving in his 10th term as Iowa’s attorney general, plans to announce his intention to seek re-election for another four-year stint as leader of Iowa’s Department of Justice during an appearance at today’s Polk County steak fry fundraiser.

“I’m really grateful to the voters for giving me this many chances and I’m asking them for another one,” Miller said in an interview. “I continue to be challenged and energized and fulfilled by the office, and we’ve got a lot of unfinished business I think.”

At the top of that ongoing “to do” list are bipartisan, multistate antitrust actions against big-tech giants like Facebook and Google and ongoing efforts to direct proceeds from multibillion-dollar recoveries linked to Iowa’s role in holding pharmaceutical, tobacco and other conglomerates accountable for actions that were harmful to Iowa consumers.