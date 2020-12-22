Age not a factor — for now — in getting the job done for Iowa, Sen. Chuck Grassley says

Feinstein added fuel to the “how old is too old” discussion when she announced she would step down as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. But Grassley, who has served on Judiciary since arriving in the Senate in 1981, plans to take another turn as its chairman in 2021 if Republicans retain the Senate majority

Two of their 80-plus colleagues did not seek reelection this year. Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander recently told the Washington Post that Senate octogenarians face the age question and whether it’s time to exit. He told the Post he did not want to “stay too long.” Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts also cited “maturity” in his decision.

Grassley jokes that as long as he’s able to run 2 miles six days a week, he’s capable of doing the job. Even contracting COVID-19 didn’t stop the Butler County farmer from daily runs. According to his office, Grassley ran for 13 straight days during his asymptomatic bout of COVID-19.

However, Grassley acknowledges that he won’t be able to run forever — either on foot or on the campaign trail.

While campaigning for other Republicans back in 2018, Grassley said he felt he could live to 100.