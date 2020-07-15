Auditor: Unnecessary risks in Test Iowa results reporting process

DES MOINES — Iowa’s state auditor maintains the reporting process for results from new coronavirus tests conducted under Iowa’s $26 million program is illegal and creates opportunities for fraud and errors.
The auditor’s claims were disputed by the state attorney general’s office.
Auditor Rob Sand issued a report Tuesday and spoke to reporters during a virtual press conference, in which he expressed concern that the program’s results reporting process is unnecessarily complex.
“The fact that we are in a pandemic right now, the cases are rising, and that the importance of getting this information right from a public health aspect is paramount,” Sand said. “We should not be taking unnecessary risks with data related to the pandemic.”
Nearly 36,000 Iowans have contracted the new coronavirus and 756 Iowans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state public health data as of Tuesday afternoon.
In April, Iowa contracted with a Utah-based health care company to expand the state’s coronavirus testing capacity. Results from the testing program TestIowa are processed at the University of Iowa’s State Hygienic Lab and sent to Utah-based software companies Qualtrics and Domo, then to the Iowa Chief Information Officer. Then the test results are delivered to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Any number of things because of that long reporting chain can complicate or potentially end the ability of those results to actually get to the Department of Public Health and get to public health officials,” said Sand, who said he conducted the review at the urging of county-level public health officials.
Sand recommended that TestIowa results be simultaneously reported directly to the state public health department while also being sent to the software companies and Chief Information Officer.
A state public health department spokeswoman issued a statement defending the Test Iowa program.
“Test Iowa has been a huge success for Iowans throughout the state, providing widespread access to testing and supporting the state’s contact tracing efforts,” department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said.
Sand, a former assistant attorney general who was elected state auditor in 2018, also claimed the reporting process is in violation of Iowa law, which requires health care providers or laboratories to report infectious disease cases “immediately” to the state public health department.
In a written response to Sand’s concerns, the state attorney general’s office wrote the results reporting process complies with the department’s reporting procedures and that the department considers the reporting process to be “timely.” The AG’s office wrote that the TestIowa results reporting process is automated and takes 3 to 10 hours, and an office spokesman said that timeframe “is equal to or faster than reporting timeframes for tests performed by hospitals and national reference laboratories.”
The AG’s office spokesman also said the use of intermediaries in the electronic reporting process “is very common in electronic lab reporting in Iowa and other states,” and is consistent with guidelines established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Use of these common pathways helps to ensure the reported data is accurate, automated, protected, and timely,” AG spokesman Lynn Hicks said in an email. “Implementing the auditor’s recommendations would require the State Hygienic Laboratory to manually re-enter TestIowa data, leading to increased burdens on the Lab and delays in reporting.”
A spokesman for the state board that oversees the state’s public universities also said a direct reporting requirement would create “tremendous inefficiencies” and require additional employees at the state lab.
“Overall, requiring additional, duplicative data entry for the TestIowa program would lead to fewer Iowans being tested and a general slowdown in statewide COVID-19 testing efforts,” Iowa Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said in an email.
Sand’s office responded to the pushback later Tuesday, saying the attorney general’s office has a primary due defend state agencies “regardless of their legality,” and that while data integration engines are common, “comparing them to wholly separate private entities is like comparing apples to bacon.”
“It is notable that only now, after this examination is completed, is any reason at all provided for the lengthy reporting chain despite our asking twice,” Sand said in the afternoon statement. “If it is true that changing the TestIowa reporting system to be legal would require hand entry of data by public lab technicians, then taxpayers probably should not have paid $26 million for that system.”
Asked at her press conference Tuesday in Webster City why TestIowa results are not delivered directly to the state public health department, Gov. Kim Reynolds pointed to the response from the attorney general’s office.
Sand and Miller are Democrats, and Reynolds is a Republican.
