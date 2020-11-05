Axne beats Young again to retain 3rd Congressional District seat

His campaign also targeted Axne for enlisting a House colleague to cast votes for her by proxy.

“This is obviously very misleading and it’s just a flat-out lie,” Axne told the Daily Nonpareil during a Council Bluffs campaign stop in late October. “Just like every other organization in this country, we’ve put policies in place to make sure we can conduct our work safely, remotely. Just because I’m not standing shoulder to shoulder with 500 people during a pandemic doesn’t mean I’m not working. To do a proxy vote, you have to follow it on the floor, you have to be a part of the debate, you have to make sure your vote is sent in and cast appropriately — in my name. My vote is always my vote.”

Axne won only Polk County, home of Des Moines and the largest population center in the 16-county district that also includes Mills, Fremont, Page and Montgomery Counties in southwest Iowa. Young won Pottawattamie County with 24,251 votes, compared to 18,420 for Axne and 2,095 for Holder.

On election night, Axne said she’ll fight for everyone in the district, noting trips to every county in the district during her first time and 57 town hall events before the pandemic hit.