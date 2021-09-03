Axne, Bustos bring rural investment mission to Iowa

ADEL — A task force to explore opportunities for federal investment in rural America carries the weight of its members — Democratic U.S. House members who represent rural districts — and will have the ear of Congressional leadership, the task force’s co-chairs say.

Those co-chairs are Rep. Cindy Axne of central and southwestern Iowa’s 3rd District, and Rep. Cheri Bustos of northwest Illinois’ 17th District.

Axne and Bustos conducted the first road trip and listening sessions for House Democrats’ Rural Reinvestment Task Force in Iowa on Thursday, with roundtable discussions and listening sessions with local rural leaders at Iowa State University Extension offices in Indianola and Adel, and meetings with small business leaders in Winterset.

During an interview before the event at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, Axne and Bustos said they are confident that House Democratic leadership will be receptive to the recommendations that the rural reinvestment task force produces.

Axne and Bustos are two of the just seven House Democrats who in 2020 were elected to districts that were carried by Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.