Axne, Bustos bring rural investment mission to Iowa

ADEL — A task force to explore opportunities for federal investment in rural America carries the weight of its members — Democratic U.S. House members who represent rural districts — and will have the ear of Congressional leadership, the task force’s co-chairs say.
Those co-chairs are Rep. Cindy Axne of central and southwestern Iowa’s 3rd District, and Rep. Cheri Bustos of northwest Illinois’ 17th District.
Axne and Bustos conducted the first road trip and listening sessions for House Democrats’ Rural Reinvestment Task Force in Iowa on Thursday, with roundtable discussions and listening sessions with local rural leaders at Iowa State University Extension offices in Indianola and Adel, and meetings with small business leaders in Winterset.
During an interview before the event at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, Axne and Bustos said they are confident that House Democratic leadership will be receptive to the recommendations that the rural reinvestment task force produces.
Axne and Bustos are two of the just seven House Democrats who in 2020 were elected to districts that were carried by Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.
“I think that those of us who represent rural areas in the Democratic caucus actually have some of the most prominent voices, the loudest voices in the House, because we really have to be,” Axne said. “So we’re already there. But what we needed to do was unify those voices because … we need leadership to really listen. Now I think they listened to us individually for sure, but we want to create a task force that has as much support behind it as many of our other caucuses and task forces do. And that’s why this is important.”
Bustos recently lead the House Democrats’ political arm. She has stepped down from that post and announced she will not seek re-election in 2022.
“This is all about listening, and we’re going to take what we’re learning in Winterset, and here (in Adel) with the family farmers, and in Indianola, and we’re going to go back out to Washington and we’re going to figure out what policies make sense to respond to what we’re listening to,” Bustos said. “That’s the whole idea.”
During Thursday afternoon’s roughly 90-minute session in Adel, Axne and Bustos heard about issues like trade, the challenge of finding young farmers, local food systems, conservation programs like CRP and carbon sequestration, and renewable fuels, including another call for Congress to codify year-round availability of the E15 ethanol blend.
Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, thanked Axne and Bustos for their support for the ethanol and biofuels industries, but expressed the concern that the bulk of messaging from President Joe Biden’s administration seems, he feels, to place a much heavier emphasis on electric vehicles.
Biden recently set the goal that by 2030 half of all new vehicles sold be electric.
“I’m not bashing electric vehicles here. They have a role to play,” Shaw told Axne and Bustos. “Please let your colleagues know, on both (political) sides, that there is angst out there (in the renewable fuels industries).”
After the event, Axne addressed another issue raised during the forum by telling reporters she supports keeping step-up basis in estate taxes for family farmers who want to pass their farm to their children.
Biden recently proposed eliminating step-up basis, which allows financial assets to be passed to heirs without paying a capital gains tax. Farmers have warned that if that is applied to farm inheritance, many farmers would be hit with tax bills so high they would be forced to sell some of the land being inherited.
“We’re trying to defer family farms and small family businesses from the step-up basis,” Axne said. “What we don’t want is to sell family farms. And the same thing goes with small businesses. … This is an issue across this country. I look at this as a Main Street issue, and we’ve got to get this fixed.”