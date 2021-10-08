Axne updates financial disclosures, office says

DES MOINES — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines, has filed financial disclosure statements whose absence came to light in a recent government watchdog report, a spokesman for her office said Friday.

Axne was among seven members of Congress who failed to properly disclose some financial transactions, according to the nonpartisan government watchdog The Campaign Legal Center, which asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate the matter. She represents the 3rd District, which includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa.

Axne’s office at the time said the failure to disclose some financial transactions was an unintentional error that would soon be remedied.

On Friday, Axne’s spokesman said the reports were filed and steps have been taken to ensure the oversight will not occur again.