Axne, Young re-litigate health care in first debate

“First of all, it has to be done in a bipartisan way. This cannot be a partisan approach. It has to be done in a way that is very, very transparent, take it to the American people, to the committee process, on the floor of the House and Senate, and also you have to get the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue (the White House) invested in this to do this,” Young said. “It’s happened before, and we can do it again. But it takes guts. I want to be at the table to help do that. But first of all we have to admit that there’s a problem.”