Ban on ‘gay panic defense’ again moves forward in Iowa House

DES MOINES — Legislation “short-circuited” by COVID-19 has been reintroduced that would prevent a defendant from using a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor if charged with murder or any violent crime.

House Study Bill 11 was approved unanimously by the House in 2020, but the Legislature suspended its session a week later because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was never taken up by the Senate.

“As I said last year, it is absolutely insane to think you could kill someone simply because of their sexual orientation,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who again is managing the bill. In fact, he called it an “unspeakably asinine defense” last year.

The Judiciary subcommittee voted unanimously Thursday to move the bill to the full House Judiciary Committee.

The so-called “gay panic defense” has been used successfully in other states, Keenan Crow of One Iowa told the subcommittee Thursday.

In using the gay and trans panic defense, defendants have argued their violent actions were justified by learning another person’s sexual orientation or sexual identity or by a non-violent pass or come-on from a LGBTQ-plus person.